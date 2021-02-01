MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has taken to Twitter once again to encourage viewers to support her ongoing Bravo TV boycott. In addition to claiming that the network bribes some of its legal team and employees to do “their dirty work,” NeNe also said her former RHOA co-stars weren’t speaking up on her behalf due to the threat of financial retribution by the network, with Porsha Williams’ name coming up in particular.

The series of tweets began this morning, following the airing of last night’s new RHOA episode. As a continuation of her crusade for the past several months, NeNe’s first tweet urged users to stop watching Bravo TV and sign her petition as an effort to support the fair treatment of Black women in the reality TV industry. According to her, even RHOA’s current cast knows the real deal about what’s happening behind the show’s scenes.

“Stand up, protest, sign the petition & stop watching!” the star wrote. “The treatment of black women behind the scene is wrong. Even the cast that’s currently filming knows what wrong is & was happening. They try to silence us! We MUST speak up when wrong is happening. I won’t stop.”

Escalating things to the next level, NeNe accused the network of operating through the use of unethical business practices. Later, she name-dropped Porsha as one of the employees too scared to stand up against Bravo and as a result, were contributing to the problem of unfair treatment she claims to have experienced at the network.

“They pay off & reward lawyers, managers, agents & even certain cast members to keep their dirty work going” NeNe said. “I won’t stop speaking out until something is done. I will call names if need be.”

Responding to a retweet where someone said, @Porsha4real should be standing with you,” NeNe replied, “They scared to loose [sic] their checks but you can’t let them get away with Discrimination, retaliation and blacklisting and unequal pay! There’s power in numbers. I will start calling EVERYBODY OUT”

In the last of her rant, the TV personality said that while she had publically kept silent for years about the inner workings of Bravo, she’d also been privately trying to hold the network accountable for some time.

“I didn’t say anything publicly for years,” the star said. “But i spoke out behind the scenes in emails, text messages and conferences call. I can show you! I spoke to executive for help as well for years. it MUST STOP! It doesn’t matter your race, just fight for what’s right.”

It’s ironic that out of all the women she shared the RHOA screen with, Porsha was the one NeNe called out, especially considering the fact that as far as we know the two were back on good terms after last season’s drama. Regardless of how you feel about NeNe’s boycott, the reality is that her claims against Bravo, the network she once called home, have become increasingly more and more serious. While it’s sad to think we might never see NeNe grace the Bravo TV universe again, it’s pretty clear that for her and her relationship with the network, the door is closed.