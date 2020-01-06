NeNe Leakes Denies Fat Shaming A Pregnant Porsha Williams During Heated Text Exchange: “You Were Fat Before You Got Pregnant”

NeNe Leakes would like to fix her relationship with Porsha Williams, but the chances of that working out are slim if she keeps calling her co-star “fat.”

During last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the 52-year-old star mended things with co-star Eva Marcille during the girl’s trip to Toronto. When the ladies had a private lunch while the rest of the gang did the CN Tower needle walk, Eva asked her if she was planning on trying to make things right with Porsha, too.

“I’m open to having some sort of conversation with Porsha. Our relationship is not in the best place,” she said. “I just don’t understand it.”

The self-proclaimed HBIC said she felt that the efforts she was making as a friend weren’t being reciprocated by Porsha, which created a rift.

“I’ve always liked Porsha,” she said. “I felt like, being a big sister and being there, you know, I don’t feel like I was getting the same thing.”

Really, though, things hit an all-time low between them when NeNe was caught fat shaming Porsha right around the time she gave birth to her daughter, Pilar. Somehow, though, NeNe, in her conversation with Eva, made herself the victim in that situation.

“And then the closet thing happened. I text her personally. She took the text and put it on social media. It’s sort of like, you share some nude photos with your husband, he gets mad at you and puts them on social media,” she said. “Those pictures were for his eyes only. Me and her texting was a personal thing.”

She then chose to insult Porsha once again.

“She went into all this fat shaming and all this stuff and I’m like, no I wasn’t,” she said. “You were fat before you got pregnant.”

If you’ll recall, the women fell out via brutal text last spring because NeNe didn’t appreciate that Porsha said NeNe put her hands on her during closetgate last season. NeNe called her a “lying a– big fat hungry b—h!” among other not so nice things. NeNe sent Porsha a cease and desist letter after Porsha put the messages on her Instagram page for the world to see.

When asked if she could see herself working through things with NeNe since she was able to do so with Eva following her comments about Dennis McKinley’s indiscretions being on the blogs and Porsha’s C-section scar not healing before she was back creating drama, Porsha said during last night’s episode that it wouldn’t be easy.

“It’s too much to unpack with Nene, okay? And I don’t got time for all of this baggage that she brings,” she said during her confessional. “If we begin to have a conversation, she’s gonna be defensive. Now we’re arguing. That’s not what I’m trying to do.”

After Twitter had to get NeNe together for talking about Porsha’s weight the last time, which she’s done quite a few times now, they were none too pleased that the RHOA star was at it again. Check out reactions to her comments about Porsha’s weight by hitting the flip:

Did Nene just compare the rude and disrespectful texts she sent to Porsha to sharing nudes with your significant other? How? HOW??? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/tP9MuPu9wo — ᏟᎾNFᎬᏚᏚᏆᎾNᏚ ᎾF Ꭺ ᏙᏆᎡᏩᎾ (@incognitovirgo4) January 6, 2020

Why does Nene keep going in about Porsha being fat when Nene ain’t slim and trim herself! Porsha is curvy and sexy and Nene is built like a linebacker! #rhoa pic.twitter.com/5zFjHPQILf — Dassah_Doll (@sassyhassy17) January 6, 2020

Nene has the nerve to make fun of Porsha’s shape like she’s skinny Minnie #RHOA pic.twitter.com/hADCcuRJWo — Sha (@Loveya2Staye) January 6, 2020

Instead of Nene trying to smooth things over she proceeds to say “Porsha was fat before she got pregnant” #RHOA pic.twitter.com/nGcUdxGSqS — Asia (@BoogaWolfKiller) January 6, 2020