“I Deserve Fair Treatment:” NeNe Leakes Sheds Tears Over Bravo Exit On The Tamron Hall Show

Friday, NeNe Leakes will appear on the “Tamron Hall Show” to discuss her departure from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” During the appearance, Leakes became emotional, and according to Hall, cried through an entire commercial break behind the whole ordeal.

“NeNe, you didn’t know I could see you in the commercial break. You’ve been crying this entire break,” Hall said. “You said you want to meet potentially with the folks over at Bravo behind the scenes if you think that something can be worked out. These allegations, again, very serious. Discrimination, bullying. What is there to be worked out? What do you want from them?”

More than anything, Leakes expressed that she wants fair treatment and transparency from the decision-makers at Bravo.

“...I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse….so, I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.”

As for whether or not she wants to return to the series, Leakes had this to say:

“No, I do not.”

Last month, Leakes announced that she would not be returning to the series, citing that she was forced out by Bravo.

The news did not come as a complete shock after a tumultuous season 10 and 11, during which Leakes became physical with a member of the camera crew and departed the season 11 reunion early. Further, it seemed odd that Leakes was still in negotiations with the network while other cast members had already begun filming. The writing has been on the wall for a while.

We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors. Her full interview with Tamron airs today.