MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish is still showing off the hard work she did to lose more than 40 pounds recently. In an Instagram post shared this week, the comedian stripped down to her underwear to show fans the difference between her before and after pictures, flexing her muscles and revealing a taut midsection in the “after” image.

“Before my 30day transformation and after,” she wrote. “Now #SHEREADY to build Muscle and Maybe shave my armpits.”

The star first went public with her weight-loss transformation at the end of 2020. While many were dealing with pounds put on while quarantining during the pandemic, she managed to slim down substantially.

She told EXTRA in November that she let go of a lot to physically feel her best.

“I lost 40 pounds. I’ve been working out and eating right and getting my little life together,” she said at the time. “I’m not gonna lie to you, my knees was hurting a lot in 2019. I was carrying a lot of things around, a lot of weight, unnecessary weight, a lot of unnecessary hurt. Just a lot of things. I had to let all that go — a lot of mental hurt. A lot of things. I let a lot of that go. I was carrying a lot of hair. I let that go. But I just really wanted to see my scalp on that one. I ain’t gonna lie.”

Influenced by the physique of the late Florence Griffith Joyner, Haddish also opened up about the specific efforts she made that helped her shed the weight, including doing workouts that ranged from quick 15-minute sessions to as long as two hours.