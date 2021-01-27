MadameNoire Featured Video

In the latest clip of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, LisaRaye McCoy had a lot to say about the colorism issue surrounding singer DaniLeigh’s song “Yellow Bone,” without seeming to know the details behind how and why the song was put out there to begin with. After a quick schooling from her co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson, who also shared their opinions about the ongoing controversy, LisaRaye quickly had a change of heart about coming to DaniLeigh’s defense.

As the ladies dived into the topic, LisaRaye was the first to share her opinion. Referencing India.Arie’s song “Brown Skin,” she said she wasn’t sure what the problem was with DaniLeigh making a song about loving the skin she’s in, too. The actress even went as far as to wonder whether people only cared about Black Lives Matter when it relates to deeper complexions, but were less worried about representation when it came to other people with lighter shades of melanin.

“I’m light skin, I’m a redbone, I’m a yellow bone, I’m boney,” LisaRaye began. “I think that you know, India.Arie, ‘Brown skin, you know I love your brown skin,’ — I’ve heard women and men talk about what they have, because I guess, and you can contest to this, that you’ve got to start inward with what you all sing about. Meaning what your experience is, what you have gone through and whatever. For her to celebrate her skin, I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with that. I do think that just because it’s Black Lives Matter, is it that Black lives matter because we’re talking about dark skin black lives matter? Or light skin and cappuccino and caramel and expresso and all of that.”

Offering her take on the controversy, Vivica gave DaniLeigh a warning in addition to some words of wisdom as a woman who has also dated a rapper in the past. In her eyes, DaniLeigh was just trying to be petty and jab DaBaby’s ex, MeMe, who is the mother of one of his children and a brown-skin woman.

“I think she totally blew it,” Vivica started off. “And I’m going to keep that 100% real being that I’m a person that dated a rapper back in the day. She did that to get back at that baby mama, and to throw that in her face and it absolutely backfired on her. And then to say ‘I dated a whole black man,’ this, that, and the third, young lady, be careful. Because I’m going to tell you something. If he goes back to that baby mama, he’s going to write a song about you, his artist is going to write a song about you, his baby mama is going to write a song about you, everybody’s going to write a song about you. Be careful. It was not the place for you to go with that whole colorism and the baby — no I had to keep that real, guys. Let me tell you something. When you get on them rappers’ bad sides, baby! When I’m telling you — you know I know! And I’m keeping it real! And that’s why I was like ‘Aye baby, go on and get up out of there’ because I know. Imma tell you she did that to — she was like ‘I got him, I won’ and da da da, and that’s fine now, you know.”

With a few comments from Syleena about how “d*mn stupid” the song was, and how both her and LisaRaye were confused about DaniLeigh’s intention with it until her apology video, Claudia Jordan then hopped in with her opinion to help ground the conversation.

“Imma say this, and be very careful about this. I don’t think she was putting as much thought into it as we’re giving her credit for,” Claudia said. “I think she’s a goofy young girl, right? That was trying to be shady to the baby mama of her boyfriend. But for her actions, she is getting dragged for what she’s said. Now, I want to make an argument that’s kind of piggybacking off of what LisaRaye said. There are songs that celebrate brown skin because brown skin is the most repressed in the world right? But I do also think that whatever color you are, you should be able to be proud of yourself and not feel like you have to apologize for that, too. It’s a complex thing. Let’s not drag people for being proud of what they are. But, if you do it to be mean to another, to dark skin, this ain’t the time or the place.”

Before the clip was out, LisaRaye hilariously backtracked her defense of DaniLeigh once the other women explained to her that the Latina songstress didn’t identify herself as a Black woman, or a yellow bone, until her song was released last week.

“I take back everything I said!” she said to the amusement of her co-hosts.

The ladies of Cocktails with Queens definitely displayed the wide variety of different stances people have on this whole DaniLeigh mess. To hear the full scoop on everything they had to say about “Yellow Bone,” their segment can be viewed here.