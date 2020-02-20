Syleena Johnson Wants Fans To Enjoy R. Kelly’s Music Without Guilt: “That’s Not Your Fault That He Created This”

Syleena Johnson doesn’t believe that fans should feel obligated to cancel R. Kelly. In an interview with Page Six, the singer and songwriter explained that fans of the disgraced singer should be able to continue enjoying his music without the guilt.

“I don’t think people should find themselves responsible for his actions because they love his music,” said Johnson, who has collaborated with Kelly on multiple projects in the past. “During that time when you heard that music, you were in a pure place where you received something lyrically that inspired and motivated you. Hold on to that.”

The 43-year-old who hails from a suburb of Chicago went on to argue that if fans have to give up Kelly’s music as a result of his alleged crimes against women and girls, then we should also have to stop consuming content created by Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

“That’s not your fault that he created this … So if we can’t listen to his music, [then] we can’t watch another Harvey Weinstein movie. We can’t watch none of Bill Cosby’s shows,” said Johnson.

Despite the charges which have been brought against them, Johnson says that Kelly, Weinstein, and Cosby are all children of God and it is God who empowered them to offer their art to the world.

“God created these people. They are still created by the Lord. He also designed them to put those good things in the world. Whether they are attached to these terrible things … that’s not our responsibility.”

As previously reported, Kelly has been charged with sexual abuse, sex trafficking, bribery, and racketeering. Most recently, he was charged with sexually abusing a minor over a four-year period, which began in 1997. According to the indictment, the victim says that she was 14 or 15 years old when the abuse began.

What are your thoughts on Syleena’s stance?