DaBaby Claims He Didn’t Cheat On His Child’s Mother While Confirming He Has A Baby On The Way With Another Woman

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, logged onto the internet to clarify his life choices after the mother of his daughter and longtime girlfriend, aired him out on social media on Tuesday.

The two were seemingly involved in a couple’s dispute over the fact that the Charlotte rapper procreated with another woman who was several months pregnant with his child. DaBaby’s girlfriend, MeMe, shared a text exchange between DaBaby and the woman on Instagram, and in the video can be heard arguing about the rapper’s need to “police” her. The two share a two-year-old daughter, and MeMe has a son from a previous relationship.

MeMe then proceeded post a series of cryptic Instagram stories where she called out DaBaby for being unfaithful, while also saying she would rely on her strength from God.

In the middle of the chaos, DaBaby posted an Instagram story of his own, not really saying much, but claiming that he felt taken advantage of.

He then comes out and says that he is indeed expecting a child with another woman and kept the information within his inner circle.

“It looks like today is turning out to be another eventful day for Baby on the internet, per usual,” he began.

DaBaby claims that he and MeMe were not together at the time the new baby was conceived, and chose to keep the information withheld from the public in order to protect his children.

“When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not f—–g with me in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

Folks in the comment section rolled their eyes via their keyboards, expressing their disappointment in the rapper’s reveal. MeMe responded by writing on Instagram, “A ‘Man’ would never try to disable a woman, but uplift her. A lilboy wants to control and take advantage of women. Let’s drop facts.”

It seems that DaBaby and MeMe did breakup sometime last year, after MeMe confirmed the news months back, but the two were spotted last week on a private plane where she was seen giving the rapper a foot massage.

Whatever is going on between the two is definitely their business, but let’s just hope they keep it that way the next time around.