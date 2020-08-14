Wendy Williams Trolls Ex Kevin Hunter Over His Love Child On The ‘Gram

Sometimes it may be that the best way to show that you’re healing from a painful situation is to make a joke out of, or so it seems that’s the page talk show host Wendy Williams is taking almost two years after it was reveled that her ex-husband Kevin Hunter had a baby with another woman.

On Thursday, Williams shared a photo of herself on Instagram holding an adorable baby while seated in the backseat of a car.

“Look at @ me with my baby girl. I’m not the only Hunter with a baby situation,” she wrote as the photo’s caption.

The post isn’t the first time she she’s publicly addressed her husband’s past infidelity.

“Infidelity is one thing, [but] a full baby is a whole other topic,” Wendy said during a 2019 appearance on The View. “A baby! I’m not changing Pampers — I want to be pampered!” All jokes aside, though, she added, “From my mother, I’ve learned how to make lemons into lemonade in life. What am I supposed to do? Sit in the house and cry?”

After her comment section went crazy, Wendy posted a second photo on Friday morning where she clarified who the baby belonged to.

“Oh! About the baby…that’s my friend Raquel’s baby. The parents are Wendy Watchers. We were waiting for our food and saw them. Bernie was placing the order. The baby is so cute I asked can I hold. Unfortunately I don’t even remember her name,” Wendy continued.

Wendy and Kevin both share a 19, soon to be 20-year-old son together named Kevin Jr. The talk show host announced her divorce was finalized in January of this year.

