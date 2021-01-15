MadameNoire Featured Video

For years after her termination from “The Real,” Tamar Braxton blamed her co-hosts for her firing. She felt like they had gone behind her back, to the higher ups at Fox to complain about her, resulting in her firing. Obviously, it was a rough time for Braxton. So rough in fact that she traces her mental health struggles back to that moment.

But now, nearly five years after her termination, Braxton is singing a different tune and turning her ire toward a different culprit.

On her new podcast, Under Construction, Braxton shared that she now believe WE tv was responsible for her being let go from the network.

In a conversation with former reality star, NeNe Leakes, who has her own grievances with Bravo, the network that hosts The Real Housewives franchises, Tamar said:

“I heard a rumor… allegedly… I didn’t have any answers, nobody had any answers as to what happened, the girls were getting blamed, it was ‘Tamar’s got an attitude problem’, of course all the reality TV storylines were the surface of everything. Do you know that years later, what I had heard through the grapevine what really happened. I heard that that network that I was working with at the time would not sign off, and allowed me and them girls to fall out in public, almost ruined my whole career, my livelihood, everything that I’ve worked for, and never said one time, didn’t say ‘Okay you’re the star of the network, we’re gonna have a meeting with you, we don’t want you to do the show no more.’ At least give me a heads up but no…pulled the plug and ain’t say nothing and allowed Loni to take the fall, Adrienne, Jeannie, Tamera, and myself. We up here battling and fighting as Black girls and they don’t care. Scratching and battling and pointing fingers. We’re not on a reality show, this is real life. When does reality TV stop being reality TV?”

To be fair, Tamar was the one who kept the fire of the feud with her former co-stars going, tweeting them, calling names. Loni Love received the brunt of her accusations, while the co-hosts kept it pretty cordial and very professional, always speaking highly of Tamar in interviews and on “The Real” itself.

Eventually, in 2019, she apologized to her former co-hosts for hurting them like she had been hurt.

“From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso.”

Given all of the misinformation Tamar has received over the years, this could very well be false too. We’ll probably never know the full truth.

You can listen to the full Under Construction podcast, “The Realities of Reality TV” below.