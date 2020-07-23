Raven-Symoné Is “Down” To Join “The Real” Cast

As “The Real” gears up for the forthcoming season and production staff work to fill the two seats left vacant by Amanda Seales and most recently, Tamera Mowry, one potential replacement has already demonstrated some interest in one of the positions.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Raven-Symoné, shared that she would be “down” to join the cast daytime television talk show, reuniting with her Cheetah Girls co-star, Adrienne Houghton.

“There’s always conversations to be had,” she said of joining “The Real“. “But I’m gonna stay true to what I’ve been setting goals towards during corona, and that’s to focus on my skills as a director and EP and a creator, and really take what I’ve learned in the industry and pass it along to people that are beginning.”

While she is committed to pursuing other interests, she is also looking to start a family with her new wife, Miranda Pearman.

“I’ll never say no to a cool job,” she continued. “I don’t mind helping out where they need me to. As long as we’re corona safe, I’m down for the cause,” said Raven. “”I’m gonna start a family [soon] and I need to do that. I want to make sure I’m getting into a job position that allows ‘me time,’ because let’s not forget how demanding that job was before corona, and I’m sure it’s demanding now.”

Raven would by no means be a newcomer to the world of daytime television. Previously, she appeared as a panelist on “The View.” She announced her departure in 2016, sharing that a “That’s So Raven” spin-off with Disney was the reason for her exit.

“I’m excited and sad, but I have an announcement to make. No, I’m not pregnant. …We’re doing a That’s So Raven II – there’s no title yet. … I’m very excited,” she announced at the time. “I’m going to be leaving before the year’s up.”

Do you think Raven would be a good addition to “The Real”?