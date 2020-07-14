Tamera Mowry Quits “The Real”

Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving “The Real” after seven years with the Emmy-winning daytime television show. The actress and media personality made the announcement Monday night on social media, issuing a statement to fans.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real.”

She went on:

“To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

According to Tamera, she did not plan to make the announcement yesterday in the wake of Naya Rivera’s confirmed death, but rumors began to circulate and she wanted to address fans herself.

“I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first,” she captioned the statement on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

It’s unclear exactly why Tamera is leaving at this time, but it should be noted that her exit comes just one month after her co-host Amanda Seales decided to leave the show after only six months on the job. She is the third panelist to leave the show. In 2016, one of the show’s original co-hosts, Tamar Braxton, was fired from the series.

“The Real” has already been renewed for its seventh season and Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, and Jeannie Mai remain hosts of the popular talk show.