In the words of older Black folx everywhere: “If it ain’t one thang it’s another.” There will always be something broken that needs fixing, something else that needs to be paid for, or more work to be done. If we’re honest, living from “one thang to another” can wreak havoc on our spirits, psyche, and overall well-being to the point where we become shells of ourselves living life on autopilot, shifting between crises without much joy. Take 2020 for example. It was just a litany of “thangs” going from one to another. The pandemic taught me that there will always be something going on beyond my control and because of this, I need to take the things I can control a lot more seriously. One of those things is my joy.

I’m at a point where I’m intentionally counteracting the tragedies and nuisances of life with more joy by celebrating a lot more. Gone are the days of celebrating just on “special occasions.” I mean, think about it: When you look over your life, you won’t remember the lengthy work meetings or the times you played it safe. You’ll remember the experiences that felt magical, special, and full of love. We only get one birthday a year. Graduations happen after several years of hard work. Baby showers take about seven months to come around. And engagements? Girl, they seem few and far in-between. Why not incorporate more celebrations into your life? Every day is a special occasion. I want to live as such. Here are a few ways to celebrate more.

Wear the outfit. I know, we tend to save our “good clothes” for special occasions or when we want to show off at the function, but Publix deserves the same energy. I’ve found myself celebrating my mere existence just by being sure to adorn myself in nice clothing, a beat face, or cute jewelry even for the most menial things, including grocery shopping. Show up every time (or most times) looking good and feeling great. You are alive and your presence is a gift. Come out dressed fabulously, smelling good. Put on your nice perfume or throw on a heel if you want. Who cares if others think you’re overdressed?

Call out. One of my favorite YouTubers, King of Reads, always says “Capitalism is going to kill us,” and we can see especially during the pandemic that he’s right. That job is going to be there after you take PTO for no other reason than just needing a mental health day. The work is going to be there whether you have perfect attendance or leave at noon on a random Friday just so you can enjoy the day. Don’t be irresponsible, but you should definitely prioritize yourself. We spend so much time at work and not enough time working on ourselves and our joy. Repeat after me: my well-being is more important than that job.

Go all out. I don’t care if you’re decorating your apartment for a holiday or hosting a small dinner party at your home, pull out all the stops. Treat everything like it’s special because it is. Our experiences should be of top-tier quality. A few friends came over to hang out and I turned it into a small dinner party. Sure, we ordered takeout hibachi and mixed a few drinks, but we pulled out the “good dishes,” used proper utensils, and cherished the times together. Your relationships are worthy of going all out for. Your accomplishments are worth going all out for. The random day of outings with your mom is worth going all out for.

Party for one. Had a long week? Landed a new opportunity? Is your business booked and busy? Then pop a bottle of champagne and toast to the good life. Don’t you dare waste your time waiting on someone else to celebrate you. Celebrate yourself. Throw yourself a mini, impromptu party just because. You’re surviving a pandemic and still moving forward in your career, personal goals, and growth. That is worth celebrating. You don’t have to share your joy with other people all of the time. You can enjoy your mini celebrations alone just so you can relish in the m

oment.

Keep it simple. On the contrary, sometimes the celebration just looks like practicing gratitude, a trip to the nail salon, or a new hairdo. Celebrating doesn’t have to be expensive, but it does have to be intentional. The observance is meant to help shift your consciousness and spirit from one thang to another. It changes your apathy into appreciation and helps you recognize how incredible life is. Being a cheerleader for yourself brings a certain level of attention and focus to everything we take for granted. It simply brings honor to the ordinary.

Who cares if someone calls you extra? You are extra. You are extra grateful. You are extra special. You are extra intentional. You are extra aware of your mortality. So why not be excited about life? You are operating right now in a season of celebration for no other reason than being alive and thriving. “Special occasions” just call for a greater celebration than normal. You deserve more joy. Steal it back from whatever or whomever is stealing it from you and incorporate more celebrations into your life.

Get intentional about your joy. Celebrate every single thing.