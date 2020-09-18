10 Ways To Safely Celebrate Your Anniversary At Home

COVID-19 has significantly altered the way in which we celebrate special occasions. Traditional dinner-and-a-movie dates, in many states, are off limits as we continue to practice social distancing in attempts to stop the spread of coronavirus. However, that doesn’t mean that we should halt our celebrations. After all, if this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that life is short and every milestone is worth celebrating. Since it appears that this virus will be with us for a while, here are ten tips for having a memorable anniversary celebration at home.

Make childcare arrangements

While it’s likely more convenient to just keep the kids with you and include them in the festivities, it’s likely that you and your spouse could use a night off, so consider making arrangements with a trusted relative or friend. We recommend an overnight stay for at least one night, if not the whole weekend.