After 2020, Here’s How Our Priorities Are Changing In 2021

2020 was a chaotic year. As we’re coming off of that and taking our first steps into the new year, it’s important that we have a strong knowledge of what things we’re going to prioritize moving forward, and what things we’re leaving behind. Last year caught us off guard in a lot of ways, like maybe not having enough insurance for medical bills, not enough savings, and for many Americans, not enough money available to even keep food on the table. Some of us also struggled to prioritize ourselves and to connect to the people around us. Regardless of the hurdles we faced, we’re getting our new priorities in gear so that we can face 2021 smarter, wiser, and happier.

Having Proper Healthcare Coverage and Policies in Place

This might be one of the biggest changes in our priorities this year and for good reason. We’ve all made “being healthy and exercising” a new year’s resolution at least once in our lives if not every year, but this year, prioritizing our health is deeper and more important than ever. Everyone has been affected by COVID-19 in some way, shape, or form, so going into the new year with a clear knowledge of what your healthcare coverage includes and doesn’t is a good way of getting your house in order. Talk to your employer about what health benefits you’re eligible for and which ones you haven’t been taking advantage of. Discuss with your family life insurance if you don’t already have it in place. Lastly, if you haven’t already, consider keeping some money stashed away in case you or a loved one needs to take an urgent trip to the emergency room. If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we never want to feel caught off guard when it comes to being able to take care of our health.