From a global pandemic and massive unemployment rates to civil protests and a dramatic presidential election, we all can agree that 2020 has been a year of unprecedented circumstances. Sure, some moments remained the same; loving couples still got married, babies were even born, and bills were still due, but our lives were not quite the same. If anything, this year has allowed us to see what is truly important, like family, health, resiliency, and community. As 2021 slowly approaches and this year gradually becomes a distant object in the rearview mirrors of our minds, it’s time to take a breath and call out the things that hinder our growth, progress, and happiness.

Playing Small

Ask yourself, “What do I allow others to believe about me that is not true?” If you find yourself playing small at work or even in your relationships with family and friends, don’t let that behavior follow you into 2021. It’s time to start programming your mind to think bigger. You owe it to yourself to go after that promotion, start that business, go back to school, or whatever else you set your heart on. You deserve to want more and dream big because greatness lives in you.

“You are built not to shrink down to less but to blossom into more. To be more splendid. To be more extraordinary. To use every moment to fill yourself up.” — Oprah Winfrey