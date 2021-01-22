MadameNoire Featured Video

After last night’s Verzuz battle, Elite Noel took to Instagram to let the world know that she wasn’t here for O.T. Genasis and her sister Keyshia Cole’s seeming reconciliation. According to the video she posted on Instagram, Elite doesn’t see how Keyshia could forgive O.T. Genasis after his distasteful remarks about Frankie Lons, her and Keyshia’s mother.

Amidst Keyshia’s Verzuz battle with Ashanti, when performing her classic song Love, O.T. Genasis joined the singer to belt out the song’s vocals. If you recall, back in late 2019, things between Keyshia and O.T. Genasis began taking a downward spiral when the rapper remixed Love and made it into Cuh, a Crip-gang anthem. After getting the song taken down off of Youtube and being trolled off of social media by O.T. Genasis, Keyshia sat down on her late-night talk show to explain that because she was trying to jumpstart her career and get it back where it formerly was, she didn’t appreciate O.T. Genasis’s remix of her song.

“But I’m really trying to get back to where my music used to be, so I would like my classics to be left alone,” the songstress explained.

Following the Verzuz, in a charged Instagram video Elite said that Keyshia was “stupid” for forgiving O.T. Genasis, someone who not only disrespected Keyshia’s personal hygiene but also made poor comments highlighting their mother Frankie’s past drug usage, at a time when she was pursuing sobriety.

“Let me just tell y’all where it went left for me,” Elite started. “Cause you know I’m muthaf*cking Keyshia till the day I D I muthaf*cking E. But when you let a n*gga hug you, that got on the internet joking about selling your mama muthaf*cking crack, that’s when I got to take a step back. B*tch, that’s a no-go for me.

“You can’t touch me, you can’t breathe on me, you can’t – I don’t give a f*ck about what none of y’all got to say – Don’t touch me if you bragging about or laugh about selling my muthaf*cking mama, the b*tch that birthed us – the reason y’all got Keyshia is cause Frankie didn’t give up. Let’s be clear about this muthaf*cking sh*t, Frankie got seven muthaf*cking children, okay. She ain’t got one. Cause I think you stupid.”

She captioned the post with “It went left !!!! And it ain’t funny !!!!! I’m not backing down, who want it?”

Even though Keyshia has seemingly been able to forgive O.T. Genasis for all the harassment he’s put her through, it seems like the singer’s family thinks there’s a lot of damage he still hasn’t been held accountable for. With this being the second time one of Keyshia’s sisters has had harsh words to share on O.T Genasis and his foolery, it seems like it’s just too soon to say that the feud between him and Keyshia is officially over.