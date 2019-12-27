Keyshia Cole Leaves Social Media While O.T. Genasis Continues To Troll The R&B Star

Looks like Keyshia Cole changed her mind about social media. The R&B songstress deactivated both her Instagram and Twitter amid constant trolling from rapper O.T. Genasis.

In case you missed it, Cole openly expressed how upset she was that O.T. turned her hit record, “Love,” into an anthem for Crips. In early December, the “Everybody Mad” lyricist recorded a spoof to the song, changing the lyrics of “love” to the term of endearment between crip brethren, “Cuh.”

His song and video went viral, and Keyshia was quick to condemn the track and had it removed from Youtube.

On an episode of her late night show on Fox Soul, Keyshia explained why O.T.’s version of the song bothered her.

“…Passion for the music that I had so long ago when I ain’t have no hope… But now, I’m smooth sailing, I’m good, I got my family, getting my mom right. I’m okay. But I’m really trying to get back to where my music used to be, so I would like my classics to be left alone,” she explained.

Continuing, “Is that wrong? As an artist to say… I mean, I love everybody that sings my song.. I had Cardi sing my songs and Bruno Mars was singing it, Trey Songz was singing it in the club. But they keep my lyrics the same, you understand what I’m saying? So, how am I gonna get paid if you’re making new lyrics and you haven’t sent me out a check? I don’t even know how that thing goes. And people hitting me up saying ‘I would never listen to Keyshia Cole’s song the same…’”

O.T. remains unfazed by Keyshia’s disdain for the record. He recorded a short mouthing Cole’s song “I Should’ve Cheated,” and wore a “Merry Cripmas” sweater with her face on it over the holidays.

Looks like this is only going to get worse before it gets better.