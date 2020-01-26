Keyshia Cole Reveals Her Mother Has Checked Herself Into Rehab: ‘I’m Trying To Be Hopeful’

It’s no secret that Keyshia Cole’s mother, Francine “Frankie” Lons, has battled drug addiction throughout her life. Her addiction has strained her relationship with Cole significantly and we all got to witness the ups and downs on Cole’s BET reality show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is. Despite their troubles, the “Love” singer was all smiles recently when Lons decided to check herself into a rehab facility.

“Happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment,” she captioned a picture of her, Frankie and her two sons, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr. and Tobias Khale. “It’s only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic 🙃 Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different. This being what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE…….. Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS.”

The Oakland songbird revealed back in August that Lons had relapsed, which had left her heartbroken.

“Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” Cole wrote on Instagram. “I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u.”

Cole had her mother as a guest on her new talk show, One on One with Keyshia Cole, where Cole questioned her about the paternity of her father. Lons told Cole she was mixed but during their conversation she tried to refute what she always told her. Cole reminded her that she told her that her alleged father was a restaurant owner of a place called Pal Joeys who she tried to track down as a child.

“Guys, as a young girl, I looked up Pal Joeys, I called 411, y’all remember that? I called 411 a bunch of times,” she told the audience. “First she told me it was in Los Angeles, guys. I called Los Angeles and it was not one there.”

We wish Frankie the best on her journey to sobriety.