Yesterday, we reported that Reginae assured fans that her rapper boyfriend, YFN Lucci would be hope soon. But perhaps she missed the news that a judge presiding over Lucci’s case decided that he would not be granted bond as he awaits trial for felony murder.

Although he turned himself in to the Atlanta police on Wednesday, January 13, a judge denied bond during a virtual court hearing the next day.

Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

As we reported earlier, a 911 call proved that the victim, 28-year-old James Adams was thrown from a moving SUV having already been shot in the head.

There has been speculation that Lucci may have been driving the SUV.

According to CBS 46, he was later transported to Grady Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

There was also a second victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright who arrived at a fire station in a civilian vehicle. He had suffered a gunshot wound but survived.

Two other men, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts were also arrested in connection to the shooting death.