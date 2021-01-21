MadameNoire Featured Video

Of all the things that cause hair loss, from major changes to the body due to stressful events, and intense forms of stress, none may be more complicated than hair loss caused by oxidative stress. Never heard of it? You’re not alone.

Oxidative stress is when reactive oxygen species, like free radicals, impact the ability of the biological system to detoxify itself. Risk factors for this imbalance include exposure to pesticides and/or industrial chemicals, pollution, smoking cigarettes, obesity, and diets high in fats and sugars and processed foods. The idea that there are things out there that you can’t control that can be eating away at the hair fibers is alarming. However, there are products on the market to help combat that. KeepItAnchored, a clinically tested haircare system recently launched stateside from P&G is using innovative formulas crafted from over 20 years of research on oxidative stress and hair loss to help you keep your mane. It was initially launched and tested in New Zealand in a population especially prone to oxidative stress. They took what they found from that launch and have brought it to the U.S. in a collection for women ranging from a basic kit with “Hair Anchoring Essences” like a leave-in treatment to a complex four-step treatment to bring about fuller hair ($59-$99).

We talked to Dr. Jeni Thomas, a principal scientist for the brand, to understand more about oxidative stress, and what it is about KeepItAnchored that makes it the best product to hold down our hair — literally.