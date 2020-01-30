Barbie Continues Tradition Of Reinvention By Introducing A Doll With Vitiligo & Hair Loss

Mattel, the maker of the iconic Barbie doll, recently launched a new line on Tuesday, offering a more accurate depiction of the world in which we live in today by introducing a doll with the skin condition vitiligo and another doll with no hair, and even more skin color options.

In total six new, unique dolls are now available for purchase everywhere.

The dolls were launched under their popular Fashionista imprint which broke ground in 2016 by first introducing dolls with a variety of body shapes and skin tones. Last year the line released dolls which reflect physical disabilities, including a doll that uses a wheel chair.

In total there are now more than 170 looks, nine different body types, 35 different skin tones and 94, different hairstyles, laying claim to be the most “diverse” doll line in the world. It’s a vast departure from the dolls that were offered at the launch of Barbie over 60 years ago. “Barbie has continued to evolve over the years to better reflect the world girls see today, adding more diversity for endless storytelling possibilities,” a message on the site reads.

Not only does Barbie focus on representing a more inclusive point of view of everyday men and women , but the brand also gained notoriety for featuring dolls in the likeness of iconic women icons. Most recently Barbie released a doll dedicated to civil rights icon Rosa Parks, award-winning director Ava DuVernay and Olympic medalist Simone Biles.

Children everywhere now have a range of tolls which represent their lived experiences which is all we can ask for in order to light the way for a better future.