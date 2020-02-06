Yandy Smith Responds To Trolls Who Claimed She Abandoned Her Foster Child Infinity

Over the past two years, we’ve watched Yandy Smith nurture, mentor then adopt a young teen girl named Infinity on Love & Hip Hop.

It seemed that Infinity filled a place in Yandy’s heart that was missing after her husband Mendeecees Harris turned himself in to prison to complete an eight-year sentence for drug trafficking.

Love & Hip Hop recently showed Yandy talking about some concerns she had regarding Mendeecees’ release with his mother Judy, in reference to a New York law that prohibits convicts from living in the same household as a foster child. So while Yandy was elated to finally be reunited with her husband, she seemed conflicted about figuring out a scenario for the teenager who she grew to formulate a special bond with while in her care. As we know, the episode was filmed months ago, but many fans had questions.

Fast forward to last week, where Mendeecees was released from jail after serving approximately five years of his sentence in a triumphant homecoming celebration documented by Yandy on her social media page. Shortly after, Mendeecees was also reunited with Yandy and their two children, Skylar, 5, and Omere, 7, and he shared the moment on Instagram. Mendeecees also has two other children, Mendeecees Jr., 14, and Aasim, 8, from two previous relationships.

“Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love is a family. Having both is a BLESSING. Family is everything. Thank u for all of y’all welcomes..they’re really appreciated and it doesn’t go unnoticed!” he wrote.

A few select folks decided comment, taking notice that Infinity wasn’t included in the picture. “Where is her adopted daughter?” one user wrote. “Where is her adopted daughter?” wrote another.

It’s a strange practice that people have of going on the internet and commenting about things that they aren’t sure about, but we digress.

Yandy decided to enter the comment section to let folks know that they should probably mind their business.

“That’s funny?” Yandy wrote in response to a commenter. “How do you think she’d feel reading you say this. Of course it’s not true but how do you think it would make a CHILD feel?!!!! Kids should be off-limits. Damn. It be your own kind.”

Mendeecees is still under parole guidelines which requires him to live in a halfway house over the next few months with allotted visits to see his children during the week. A report by Bossip states he will be allowed to leave the halfway house in October 2020, meaning that a living arrangement for Infinity will be worked out before that time.

Sending encouragement to the Smith-Harris family as they continue to support their loved one in getting re-acclimated to life beyond the prison walls.