How To Prevent Breakage Caused By Sew-Ins

As women, many of us can appreciate a good sew-in. They give us a sometimes much-needed break from daily styling and they offer variety. Unfortunately, this go-to hairdo, which was once touted as the ultimate protective style, has betrayed us in some ways because the sew-in has become synonymous with thinning hair and breakage. Thus many have sworn off hair weaves; however, this may be like throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

While sew-ins can wreak havoc on one’s hair when not cared for properly, if the right steps are taken, an install can still be a great protective style that helps to promote hair growth. If you happen to be a person who loves sew-in weaves, but you’re completely fed up with the damage and breakage that they are causing to your real hair, consider implementing the following practices before giving up hair weaves for good.

Deep condition thoroughly

While it may seem like a no-brainer, the way that you care for your hair between installs has a significant impact on the manner in which your hair will respond to a sew-in installation. Hydrated hair will always handle manipulation, such as braiding and threading, way better than dry, brittle hair would. Use a high-quality deep conditioner prior to installs and always use heat when doing so as it will help to restore elasticity and moisture.