Beauty of 5: Stylist Mia Mo Shares How To Get Quarantine Cute With These Go-To Protective Styles

We need to find a ray of sunshine in these terrifying times. For me, that ray of sunshine is the thought of me finally stepping out of my house looking better than when I was locked in. Hair? Done! Skin? Clear! Body? Right! I’m taking this time to hibernate and emerge from this quarantine a new woman! With all this time at home, I can work on my beauty goals all throughout the day. Even while I’m working!

I got the chance to speak with hairstylist and black hair expert Mia Mo. Mia is a stylist with years of experience under her belt. She spent her twenties nurturing her hair care career as a side hustle. After long hours studying college courses and working call center jobs, Mia educated herself on healing and styling hair. Now she’s giving back through the My Hair Goals Program. The program was made to give each and every one of you the tools to reach your hair goals. Whether you need a healthy scalp, length, or better curl definition, Mia Mo has a plan for everything.

I asked Mia what would be the best natural hair regimens to try during this quarantine and she had some amazing ideas! Keep reading to find your new favorite natural hair regimen while you’re stuck at home.

The Twist/ Braid Out

“Twists and braid outs always give you two styles in one,” Mia said. “Rock the twists for a few days keeping them hydrated. Then take them down to reveal perfectly defines tresses.

If you are recently natural or not accustomed to styling on your own this hairdo is a perfect starting point. You can part your sections larger if you’re looking for more volume or make them small for long-lasting definition. Things to keep in mind with this style: hydrate from root to tip with a great water-based moisturizer and be sure to seal with an oil of your choice. My personal favorite is the HairGoals Oil from MHG.

It’s lightweight and easily absorbed by the hair. Make sure your sections for the braids and twists are even. If you have to re-disburse your hair further down it will alter the end result. That was a mistake I make too often during my first attempts with this style. Also, be sure to let the hair dry completely before you take it down.”