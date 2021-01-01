The Ultimate Guide To Achieving Thicker, Healthier Hair In 2021

Many women dream of having thick, luscious hair; however, many assume it’s simply not in the cards mother nature dealt them. While genetics certainly play a role in hair thickness, a large percentage of those who complain about having thin, limp, lifeless hair can actually attribute this characteristic to their hair care practices.

“If you have thinning hair, there are a few things that you can do at home to keep the hair that you have healthy, and also help promote new hair growth,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, told Southern Living.

And he’s right. As a person who swore up and down that I had been passed the thin hair gene from my dad’s side of the family, I, as well as many of the people around me, was extremely surprised when I switched up my hair care routine a few years back and witnessed a dramatic change in the thickness and texture of my hair. Here’s a little bit of what I’ve learned during my journey.

Cut out direct heat

First things first, direct heat should be removed from your hair care routine as much as humanly possible. Direct heat generally comes from hot styling tools that make direct contact with the hair — such as curling irons, hot combs, curling wands, and hot rollers. Regular use of heat often leads to heat damage, breakage, and limp hair.