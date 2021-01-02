Fetty Wap Apologizes For ‘Embarrassing His Daughters’: ‘I Am Not Proud Of The Man I Am Today’

When Fetty Wap isn’t in the news for music, he is being slammed by one of the mothers of his six children. He was also married for a one year and then had a bitter divorce that ended with claims that he was physically abusive and a cheater. It looks like he has realized that he hasn’t been the best man to the women in his life because he shared an apologetic message via his social media. On his Instagram story, he apologized to his current girlfriend and his daughters.

He started off by admitting to his “bad decisions” and apologized for the way he has treated the current lady in his life.

“It comes a point in life when you gotta man up and stop blaming everybody for your own actions,” he wrote. “I made a lot of mistakes and bad decisions in my life…& for the most part I never given them a second thought but…maybe because I’m getting older or for once I was really happy [for real] I let my greed and pride step in the way and I didn’t let these [people] [know] how much of a good woman I had by my side…everything I thought about you was false. I never had to second guess you but I didn’t return that energy…I stressed you out over s*** I could’ve changed and could have simply just not [involved] myself…you was there through everything this year…all the deaths…the shootings…everything.”

The “My Way” rapper was then remorseful for the way he has carried himself as a father as well and said he has “embarrassed” his daughters.

“I’m sorry for embarrassing you & embarrassing my daughters as a father,” he added. “I know if someone treated my daughters the way I’ve treated people I would be in max lockup. I am not proud of the man I am today but Ima change that for myself and for my children especially my daughters and for you.”

It looks like Fetty Wap wants to start off 2021 by trying to be a better version of himself. See him post below.