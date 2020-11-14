Madamenoire Featured Video

Fetty Wap has been accused of not being involved in the lives of one of his seven children. One of the mothers of his children, who goes by Turqouise Miami on social media, shared that the “Trap Queen” rapper isn’t financially supporting their daughter and has not seen her in two years in a now-deleted post.

She shared a flyer that’s promoting his upcoming appearances in Dallas, Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas and blasted him in the caption.

“YALL IM FINNA BOOK THIS FLIGHT SO I CAN PERSONALLY ASK THIS N*GGA WHEN HE PLANS TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT OR GET HIS DAUGHTER CAUSE ITS BEEN TWO YEARS AND IM CURIOUS,” she said.

When she began receiving backlash regarding her post, she explained why she slammed the New Jersey rapper and what it has been like raising their daughter by herself. She expressed frustration regarding not being able to get child care, “have a life” or reach Fetty Wap when she needs him.

Y’all crabbin cause I said what I said ion give a f***. Trust me nobody want him or even give a f*** he not around. There are just times I’m invited to places I really want to go and when I think of the fact that I have nobody to watch her and I can’t even call this n**** to watch his kid so I can go have a life it pisses me tf off every time I gotta say no so today I got fed up trust me I’m back to not givin a f***. “I ain’t had a real break in 4 years and y’all mad at me cause I want a n**** to get his child for one weekend in her almost 4 years of life well excuseeee the f*** outta me.

Fetty Wap confirmed he had seven children back in 2018. He has children with Love & Hip Hop stars Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skyy, Ariel Reese and aspiring rapper Lezhae Zeona.