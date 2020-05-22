Fetty Wap Accused Of Physical Abuse, Serial Cheating, And Substance Abuse By Estranged Wife

Just months after tying the knot, rapper Willie “Fetty Wap” Maxwell’s wife, Leandra Gonzalez announced that the romance had grown stale and their marriage was over. Now, we’re learning a little more about the circumstances that led to their divorce.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Gonzalez alleged that a little under a month after exchanging vows last summer Maxwell became physically abusive. She went on to say that one evening, an argument grew so intense that he punched her in the face with a closed fist, causing bruising and a black eye.

Not only does Gonzalez claim that Maxwell physically abused her, but she is also alleging that he inflicted emotional trauma by engaging in several affairs during their short marriage — even going as far as getting one of his mistresses’ names tattooed on his wrist. Additionally, she said he took one of his mistresses to the Bahamas on New Year’s Eve. Worse, Gonzalez claims that substance abuse on Maxwell’s behalf — both drugs and alcohol — further contributed to marital problems.

The “Trap Queen” rapper has denied most of the allegations, stating the has never been physically or emotionally abusive towards his wife. He says the stories about the trip to the Bahamas and the mistress tattoo are false, also adding that he doesn’t abuse weed or alcohol.

Maxwell and Gonzalez wed in August 2019 in Toronto. They later had a formal ceremony in October 2019 in the rapper’s home state of New Jersey. Just one month later, in November, she confirmed that the marriage was over.

“I am his wife because we are legally married but we are no longer in a marriage,” she confirmed to a follower on Instagram. “He has an entire situation and I wish him the best. Issa divorce party, lol.”