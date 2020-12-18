MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian B. Simone is facing criticism after she jokingly took to the web and suggested that Latin women have an advantage over Black women. Simone, who has always joked about having a crush on rapper Da Baby, was discussing his current girlfriend, singer Dani Leigh, when she made the comments.

“The b-tch is fine,” said Simone in an Instagram Live. “I’m not a hater. She’s f-cking beautiful. She’s Latin. Latin b-tches already have the upper hand. They speak two languages and f-cking spiciness is in your blood. It’s not fair. Chilli peppers b-tch.”

She went on to add that Latin women exude sex appeal from childhood.

“Latin b-tches come out of the vagina sexy. Like how are you sexy at two b-tch? You’re a f-cking infant. Why are you walking around in diapers sexy? I had to grow into my sexiness b-tch. I’m still working on it.”

A member of her team asked for clarification, which is when she said that she’s at a disadvantage because of Dani Leigh being a dancer. Still, that doesn’t explain her pevious comments.

“Here’s the clarification: Dani looks great. Her body is toned. She’s a dancer. She already has the upperhand. I didn’t grow up athletic and dancing. I’m already behind. I’m thirty. She’s in her early 20s. I already have a disadvantage.”

Obviously, Simone is a comedian and she was clearly joking. However, just because something is said humor doesn’t make it any less problematic. People have a habit of putting down Black women while simultaneously exalting women of other races and it’s hurtful — especially coming from one of our own. And as you’ve probably guessed, people had no qualms with taking to social media to address the blunder.

Simone has been no stranger to controversy this year. Last summer, the former “Wild N’ Out” star made headlines after she said that she can’t date a man who works a regular 9-5 because he wouldn’t understand her entreprenurial lifestyle. Shrortly after those comments went viral, she was accused of plagiarizing in her book, Baby Girl, Manifest The Life You Want.