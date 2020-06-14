B. Simone Accused Of Plagiarizing For Her Book, Baby Girl: Manifest The Life You Want

More criticism is being thrown B. Simone’s way after being accused of plagiarizing others work for her book Baby Girl: Manifest The Life You Want. The Wild N’ Out star’s book is a journal that encourages woman to make their dreams come true through planning. Though it is a great concept, the content used in her book has been found throughout the internet published by other authors.

The founder of Boss Girl Bloggers, Ell Duclos, called B. Simone out for publishing content that isn’t hers for profit.

“Would love for [B. Simone] to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own,” she tweeted. “Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING.”

Someone else on Twitter found that another activity in her book was identical to a writing prompt in The Happiness Planner. Another person found a post on Pintrest that was published before B. Simone’s book.

B. Simone’s manager, Mary Seats, has come to her defense and said that she did not have any intention of stealing others work. Seats claimed that the design company that was hired to work on the book is the major culprit.

“We are in a lawsuit with the firm,” she commented on Instagram. “We are trying to work this out.”

Baby Girl: Manifest The Life You Want is no longer for sale on B. Simone’s website, which may be a result on an ongoing legal battle.

B. Simone also faced harsh backlash last week when she revealed that she wouldn’t date someone that has a typical 9 a.m to 5 p.m job.

“He can’t be like clocking in and clocking out. No,” the 30-year-old said during an interview on “Nick Cannon Mornings. “I think entrepreneurs should date entrepreneurs…you’re not going to understand my lifestyle. You’re not going to understand why I’m up at 3 am. He has to be an entrepreneur…or moving into that direction.”