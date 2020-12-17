MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyler Perry is single and going through what he calls a midlife crisis, but he certainly doesn’t look like it.

The 51-year-old writer, director, producer, actor and recently crowned billionaire posted one of his latest thirst traps on Facebook after a workout. Accompanying the photo, Perry revealed that he’s no longer in a relationship with longtime partner Gelila Bekele, but he also shared that he’s optimistic about what the future holds.

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” he wrote. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

Though Perry just wanted to send a transparent, positive message, the responses he received were a blend of encouragement, as well as women looking to shoot their shot with the newly single media mogul. On Twitter, plenty of ladies shared their own pictures of themselves with their ages and their interest in the star. Some people didn’t waste time and got straight to the point.

“Dang Boo! U do not have to be Single,” one woman wrote. “I Love Everything abt u.. w/o the money..”

“This is what 53 looks like single and Blessed let’s hang out somewhere,” wrote another.

“49 and single maybe we can go on a date,” said another.

And while it won’t be hard for Perry to find a romantic interest, he may need some time before jumping into anything new. Perry was in a relationship with Bekele since 2009 until this year. They share a son named Aman. And though they stopped doing the red carpet routine together years ago, she openly celebrated his accomplishments.

In an interview with T.I. on his podcast ExpediTIously earlier this year, he briefly touched on Bekele without mentioning her name. He said his special lady was sharing in the many perks of his ever-growing empire.

“I have someone who’s wonderful and she’s getting her share of all of it,” he said.