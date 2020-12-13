MadameNoire Featured Video

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, is gearing up to fight a lawsuit from one of the police officers from the botched raid that left Taylor dead and got some major help from Tyler Perry.

When the officers entered Taylor’s home, Walker thought the home was being invaded and fired a shot that hit officer Johnathan Mattingly. Mattingly is now suing Walker for battery, assault and intentional emotional distress according to NPR. Walker started a GoFundMe to help him cover his legal expenses that had a goal of $100,000. Seeing that he needed help, Tyler Perry decided to make a hefty donation. According to TMZ, Perry donated $100,000 to Walker’s fund, helping him surpass his goal. He gave the donations separately with two $10,000 installments, then $50,000 and lastly $30,000. His GoFundMe is now at $100,650.

In the lawsuit, Mattingly’s lawyer Kent Wicker accused Walker of maliciously firing at Mattingly.

“Sgt. Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker. He’s entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him.”

Mattingly’s lawsuit comes after Walker filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department for assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and negligence and to seek immunity from firing his gun the night of the raid in March, the Courier Journal reported. Walker’s attorney, Steve Romines, said that the bullet that Walker fired didn’t hit Mattingly, something Walker was accused of and was charged with earlier this year.

“We know police are firing wildly from various angles,” said. “The timeline and evidence at the scene is more indicative of (police) actually shooting Mattingly than it is Kenny Walker.”

While these lawsuits are being filed back and forth, no one has been charged with Taylor’s death. It was determined in October that Detective Myles Cosgrove fired the bullet that killed Taylor. The only officer that was charged and lost his job was Brett Hankison. Hankison has been indicted on three counts of first degree wanton endangerment for blindly firing into Taylor’s apartment, NBC reported.