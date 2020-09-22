Thirst Trap Files: Tyler Perry Wants You To Know He’s Been Up In The Gym Working On His Fitness

Just because Tyler Perry is a billionaire now doesn’t mean the director, writer, producer and actor is just sitting around counting his coins and getting hefty. The star, who recently turned 51, has been in the gym bulking up, and he shared some of the results with his fans on Tuesday.

Along with accruing wealth, Perry is also focused on good health. This isn’t new for the Emmy winner. He shared the efforts he was taking to get in his best shape years ago.

Back in 2018, he said he quit eating meat for months.

“I feel great… I feel a lot lighter and I’ve lost like 25 pounds,” he told Extra at the time.

And way back in 2012, he talked about losing 30 pounds to take on the role of Alex Cross in the film of the same name. He shared at the time in Men’s Health that his confidence skyrocketed.

“I walk into a room with a lot more confidence,” he said. “All my life I’ve tried to hide my height. I was taller than everybody else and stood out, so I would slouch and try to hide it. But with what I’ve been able to do with my body, I’m owning it. I’m standing up when I walk into a room.”

Fans are loving what they’re seeing in his most recent snap, with some telling him he’s “looking good” while others took things up a serious notch: “I bet he will tear something up in [sic] bedroom.”

That fan is going to have to keep dreaming though, because Perry is still going strong with his long-time partner Gelila Bekele, whom we’re sure is happy with what she sees. She is the mother of his son, Aman. He confirmed in March that they are still together, still protecting their son’s privacy, and still doing their own thing.

“I have someone who’s wonderful and she’s getting her share of all of it,” he said of Bekele enjoying his billions.