Tyler Perry And Longtime Girlfriend Gelila Bekele Are Still Going Strong And “She’s Getting Her Share” Of His Wealth

If you ever wondered what ever happened between Tyler Perry and his last known girlfriend, Gelila Bekele, the answer seems to be nothing. They’re still going strong.

During his recent chat with rapper T.I. on the podcast expidiTIously, Perry was asked why he hadn’t yet tied the knot. The perception, for T.I. and others actually, has been that Perry is an eligible bachelor and is looking for someone to share his life, and possibly his fortune with. He clarified that he’s very much taken while noting that he didn’t want to talk too much about his relationship.

“I have someone who’s wonderful and she’s getting her share of all of it,” he said.

“But is silent?” asked T.I.

“Absolutely.”

Though he didn’t name Bekele, Perry went on to state how important it is for his family to stay out of the public eye.

“Even my son, being in the public…She and I are really good about that, making sure at five years old, he’s protected, he’s clear about who he is before people start telling him who he is. I’m good with that.”

The couple share son Aman together (born in 2014), and while Perry has freely opened up in the past about his parenting methods, he doesn’t speak much about his romantic life with Bekele and his son has never been seen by the public. However, if you thought Bekele was just sitting in his mansion all day every day with their kid twiddling her thumbs, you’re greatly mistaken.

Once a model, Bekele is presently an activist and documentary filmmaker. Based on her Instagram page, she often travels and was even on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Just last October she shared a photo of herself with Perry during the grand opening weekend of his historic studio in Atlanta, as well as a photo of him with fans, celebrating his work.

“The history of the world is but the biography of great men and women,” she wrote. “Well done TY.”

Perry has had other women on his arm in the past. He spoke about an ex-girlfriend he claims left him in tears before he found love with Bekele, saying, “it was really bad for me and hurtful. Maybe I’m still dealing with that. ‘Cause I never cried in a relationship before.”

Perhaps that relationship falling apart plays a part in why Perry chooses to be so private with his longtime partner. But it’s clear that if they’re still together more than 10 years later, they’re both happy with the state of how they operate.