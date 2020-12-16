With the economy having taken such a hard hit this year, the last thing any household needs is an added expense, but something all homes need is a little cheer. If you’re hoping to deck out your home for the holidays, you can quickly find that all of the knick-knacks from the lights to the ornaments to the yule logs become quite expensive. Everything adds up fast. You grab one cute table centerpiece here and one more wreath for another door, and suddenly you’ve spent quite a bit on just decorating for the holidays – that’s not even to speak of what you’ll spend on holiday presents.

Luckily, with a little innovation, you can find ways to decorate your Christmas tree with things you already have at home. Ultimately, your Christmas tree should be a reflection of your life and your loved ones, so it makes sense to use items that you’ve accumulated through living and loving. Plus, those traditional round and glittery ornaments always shatter – who thought to make something that gets packed up in boxes so incredibly fragile? Skip the hassle of cleaning up broken ornaments and paying for new ones, and just use some of these household items you already have to decorate your tree.

Old toys

If you have children you may have accumulated many tiny toys over the years between toy cars and stuffed animals and trolls and happy meal trinkets. These make excellent Christmas tree ornaments, so you don’t need to toss them in the trash. You can even have a themed tree, or have certain portions of the tree match a theme, like all cars or all Disney characters on different sections.