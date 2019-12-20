Beauty Of 5: Must-Have Pieces From Black-Owned Vintage Jewelry Shop Brooklyn Bleu

Shopping vintage is a great way to travel back in time and enjoy the best of the past, especially when it comes to jewelry. Whether it’s getting your hands on statement necklaces or chunky, colorful earrings from back in the day, you can find some amazing pieces from every era. A business helping to make that possible is Brooklyn Bleu Vintage. The jewelry shop is black-owned, with owner Tenisha Light-Caba curating collections with jewelry dating as far back as the 1940s, including designer pieces from Yves Saint Laurent, Lanvin and Chanel. Light-Caba recently moved away from her successful pop-up shop work to open her first brick and mortar location in Manhattan (The Oculus at One World Trade) in September. However, her vast collection of timeless pieces are not just available in-store, but also online. Have someone in your life who is all about coveting one-of-a-kind jewelry? Brooklyn Bleu Vintage may have the perfect last-minute gift for them, and at prices that range from affordable to luxury. Check out a few of our favorite pieces from the current collection, and check out their website if you can’t make an in-store appearance.

These statement earrings from the 1980s are gold plated clip-ons that are still sure to turn heads, even going into 2020. A little pricier than most offerings on the site, they’re available at what we still deem a fair $218.