After “Kissing A Million Frogs,” Christina Milian Says Matt Pokora Is “Love Of My Life”: “It’s a Completely Different Relationship”

Christina Milian has a new series that just launched on the KIN lifestyle platform called “Really, Truly, Maybe.” In it, she gives fans a glimpse into her life, including her family, her businesses and her relationship with boyfriend Matt Pokora. In the first episode, she referred to the 35-year-old French singer as her “partner in crime/love of my life.”

“I’m so happy he came into my life, especially after kissing a million frogs,” she said in the premiere episode. “I found my prince.”

In an interview with the New York Post to promote the new series, Milian opened up more about that relationship, specifically, what makes it different from her other high-profile ones.

“It’s like apples and oranges,” she said of comparing her current beau to her exes, whom she jokingly said she had “too many” of.

“It’s a completely different relationship,” she said. “It’s built on a respect for our families, for each other, and on mutual support. Nothing between us is uneasy, and that’s what I think is so special. He can truly be himself and so can I.”

The support that the couple are able to be to one another is also something new for the 39-year-old beauty to experience.

“It’s really nice to have that: someone who’s confident in himself and also dependable and can be selfless,” she said.

So does she see marriage in her future with Pokora? After being married briefly to singer/producer The-Dream, Milian said she’s not hard-pressed to walk down the aisle again.

“It’s not a big deal to me, I got to be honest with you,” she told the Post. “Once you go through a divorce, you don’t look at marriage the same way. It loses some of its luster — if that makes sense — but it could happen!”

“I wouldn’t mind it happening!” she added. “It just ain’t something I’m pushing for, but I’m absolutely open to it.”

The couple have been together three years and share 8-month-old son Isaiah. As mentioned, she was previously married to The-Dream, whom she shares daughter Violet Nash with. She was also previously engaged to Jas Prince. Other high-profile relationships include Nick Cannon, Andre Lyon of production team Cool & Dre, and Lil Wayne.

Something that also made him different from the rest? Pokora’s ability to see into the future, per what he told Milian the night they met.

“He told me, ‘We’re going to have a child together.’ This is the same night [laughs],” she said. “I’ve never had anybody say that to me. I was like, ‘Just so you know, I already have one.’ He’s like, ‘Well what do you have?’ ‘A 9-year-old daughter.’ He was like, ‘Well, you don’t have a son.’ I was like uh! Oh my gosh. Panty dropper! He got me.”