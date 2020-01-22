Christina Milian Welcomes Baby Isaiah With Partner Matt Pokara: “The World Is Yours Son”

Singer and actress Christina Milian announced the arrival of her second child, Isaiah, with her boyfriend, French songwriter, Matt Pokara, on Monday.

Isaiah joins his big sister Violet, 9, who is Milian’s first child with singer/songwriter, The Dream.

“And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20, Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad,” Milian wrote on Instagram under a photo of the little one cradling her finger.

Milian and Pokara first began dating in 2017, when Pokara approached the singer with a very interesting theory on the night we met.

“He told me, ‘We’re going to have a child together.’ This is the same night [laughs],” she said in an interview with E! News. “I’ve never had anybody say that to me. I was like, ‘Just so you know, I already have one.’ He’s like, ‘Well what do you have?’ ‘A 9-year-old daughter.’ He was like, ‘Well, you don’t have a son.’ I was like uh! Oh my gosh. Panty dropper! He got me. From the beginning, he was interested in meeting my daughter, he was interested in meeting Violet. He was on it. It was so nice. I’ve never seen anybody be like that.”

Looks like Pokara may be a little bit psychic, or an expert manifestor of dreams.

Earlier in January Milian posted photos of her intimate baby shower with family and friends.

In July the couple revealed they were expecting and later announced the baby’s gender a month later in August.

On the gram Milian’s documented her second foray into motherhood, posting selfies with her loved ones while looking effortlessly flawless while doing it.

Congratulations to the new parents on their precious baby boy!