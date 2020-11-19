Madamenoire Featured Video

The holiday season will hold different weight for a lot of people this year. Some will be saddened by the distance between themselves and their loved ones due to Covid restrictions while others will be mourning the catastrophic loss of lives due to the coronavirus. Still many will be grateful to have made it through a year of tumultuous ups and downs and plenty more will be celebrating special family milestones, like Christina Milian, whose son Isaiah will have his very first Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

“We’re really looking forward to the holiday and baby’s first Christmas and the baby’s definitely shed a light in our life,” the singer said of her 10-month-old son with boyfriend Matt Pokora. “In a year that could be very questionable in a lot of ways, he’s made our lives even better.”

The 39-year-old has partnered with Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book on a campaign to make drivers’ lives a little better too, or at least help them get into the holiday spirit. The brands have joined forces to create festive “ugly” sweater-inspired face masks and steering wheel covers to add a little joy to the road trips many will be taking this year as opposed to flying to spend time with their family. If you click the Instagram post above you can see the masks, which have filters inside to meet Covid standards, light up.

“It’s kind of like a driving, walking Christmas tree slash light-filled house to keep the cheer alive,” Milian joked.

From November 18 through December 4, travelers can enter for a chance to win the holiday-themed products at HolidayinDrive.com and even pick up a few tips on safe driving from the companies Milian personally trusts when it comes to her own cars.

“As a woman who avidly, I think I trade out cars every three years — I do pretty good, I keep it at least a solid three to four years –I do buy my cars, I do like to service my cars. I have to service them. It’s very important and I trust Kelley Blue Book and autotrader for both of those things. Now, especially through a pandemic, they’ve made it a lot easier for people to be able to service their car or trade in their car, you can do it digitally online through both outlets.”

The mom of two will be spending her Thanksgiving holiday in Mauritius, wrapping up work on her upcoming Netflix movie produced by Alicia Keys, and then it will be back to full-time mom duty with Isaiah and her 10-year-old daughter Violet. When it comes to the age difference between her son and daughter, the 39-year-old said, “Oh my gosh, I was so nervous about it, especially starting again, but I knew I wanted to have a baby anyway. Violet was like, for a long time, asking me for another one but I wasn’t just gonna do it with anybody. I wanted it to be with the right person and it’s definitely that. I’m so happy that I waited. I’m so happy with the father that he is, with our partnership as a family, as mom and dad. We’re having so much fun raising him and Violet. He, I think, is built for this I have to say as a dad. I’ve done it before and he’s a great stepdad too.”

Milian started dating the French singer in August of 2017 before welcoming their first child together in January of this year. Naturally, fans are curious whether the pair will walk down the aisle soon and she shared, “Someday, we will,” adding, “We said we want to actually have our kids there at our wedding someday so I will let you know when that happens. I’m sure I’ll put a little stunning video on my Instagram, like ‘He said yes’ or something like that. It’ll come. I feel like right now we’re married through life now, through kids.”

Grateful to be back acting, Milian said when it comes to the energy on the set of her upcoming Christmas flick which has yet to be named, “All in all I know everybody shares the same sentiment that it feels so good to be doing what we love.” She’s also doing what a lot of other people love, making holiday films. “Somebody called me the Christmas Queen,” Milian said laughing. “I’m not saying that I am, but as I think about it, I’ve done a lot of Christmas movies and people really like them.”

Regardless of how much she loves acting, the thing Milian loves most is her children and spending time with them, especially during the holiday season.

“I do love Christmas, I love, just the holidays in general. There’s nothing I won’t do to make sure that my kids are experiencing that part of the year.”