A lot of chatter started about Alexis Skyy on the internet after it was revealed that Fetty Wap isn’t the father of her daughter, Alaiya. After a man named Brandon Medford commented under a photo of Skyy and her daughter saying “Daddy’s Girl” with a heart emoji, the cat was out of the bag. Once something that they already knew was exposed to the world, three of the mothers of Fetty Wap’s children chimed in regarding Skyy and the “My Way” rapper’s lies.

Masika Kalysha, who starred on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, commented on the situation via Twitter and said she gave a clue about this a few years back when she was going back and forth with Skyy on social media.

“Find my comment from 2 years ago on the shade room and don’t ever fkn question me again. Foh,” she tweeted.

In the comment she is referring to, she said:

DON’T SPEAK ON MY CHILD WHEN U HAVE TO USE FACETIME TO SPEAK TO UR CHILD! U getting that #60 confused with the 60 n***** you need to swab to find the pappy. Now go swab Brandon the car dealer & Pope the married n*****. Don’t act bad twitter fingers when u been runnin in real life 4 years.

If you watched Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, then you’ll remember that Kalysha refused to talk to or film with Skyy when she became a member of the cast. Now we know why.

The mother of two of his children, Lezhae Zeona, also had something to say. Zeona, who was pregnant at the same time as Skyy, slammed Skyy for causing her emotional distress by lying about Fetty Wap being her child’s father on her Instagram story.

Been knew my kids’ father wasn’t her baby’s father but purposely went along with that BS story just to make my pregnancy more emotionally trying (Mind you we were pregnant at the same time)…While I was carrying this man’s real child you traumatized my entire pregnancy experience and Wap went along with it not even caring how it would make me (and ultimately our child Zy growing inside of me) feel. Evil people I tell you…But while the devil works the Lord works harder and I am blessed and highly favored.

Turquoise Miami, who is the mother of his daughter Lauren, blamed Fetty Wap, who has six children, for allowing this situation to occur. In the past, she has claimed that the New Jersey rapper isn’t involved in their daughter’s life as well.

Whatever Bad Alexis did or said to any baby mama, our baby daddy let her do so by pillow talking to everyone about everyone then passively standing by without saying a peep for years. he accepted the situation and even OK’d it with his lack of action or words that could have diffused the situation since he was the root of it.

Fetty Wap has remained silent about this situation.