As part of Love and Hip Hop‘s new YouTube series “Mommy & Me,” for LHHATL star Erica Dixon was interviewed about her life outside the show as a mom to a 15-year-old daughter and 1-year-old twin girls. The 36-year-old talked about adjusting to life with two toddlers, and mentioned the major adjustment it also was for daughter Emani.

“Emani is most certainly a second mom. Now at first I was a little worried ’cause she was no help. And when I say no help, none,” she said. “Emani [would] look, see, and just gone about her business like it ain’t nothin’ going on. I’m like, ‘You do have sisters.’ So eventually she came around.”

Erica shared that Emani had a hard time at first dealing with the fact that she no longer had her mom to herself after 15 years. She is older and therefore most would assume she needs her mom less, but the two have a very strong bond.

“I think Emani dealt with, it just had been us for so long and her having to accept and be able to adjust, like it’s not just me and my mom. And she said it, like, ‘I just don’t have my mom to myself anymore.’ At first I’m like, ‘Girl, you a teenager. Stop it.” But I had to just stop and think about it. It’s been us for so long, so I just had to understand, she’s used to us. Now that the twins had come along it was like now, really, a lot of my focus was on them after they came home.”

With some time, the teen was able to come around to everything and stepped up to be of assistance and soon enough became “second mama bear.”

“Eventually she just kind of came in and she wanted to learn how to change them. Then she wanted to learn how to bathe them,” she said. “So I started doing those things with her because she hadn’t done that ever before.”

She now even helps her mom with the girls when they wake up in the middle of the night, and sometimes they share the bed with her.

“She swear that she’s their mama too,” she said. “She tells me that she’s going to take care of them. I’m like, ‘What am I here for then?'”

Emani is Erica’s daughter from her relationship with rapper Scrappy. Aside from Embri and Eryss, she has little brother Breland, 2, and baby sister Xylo, four months, from her father’s relationship with wife Adiz “Bambi” Benson.