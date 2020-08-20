“Now She Wanna Hide The Baby”: Bambi Rightfully Calls Out “Weird” People Complaining About Her Not Showing Her Newborn’s Face

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Bambi and husband, rapper Scrappy, welcomed their second child, daughter Xylo earlier this month. Though they openly celebrated her arrival with their fans, since she entered the world, the parents have kept the newborn’s face under wraps. That has received some surprising criticism from some of their fans and followers.

Scrappy shared a post on Wednesday where he was pictured holding all three of his children, Emani, Breland and Xylo, close. The baby’s face was covered in the image, and one fan said they couldn’t understand why.

“She posted her whole pregnancy now she wanna hide the baby faces i be so confused,” a commenter said. “We wanna see our cousin lol”

People agreed, including one who added, “and when they had the 1st they showed him right away. .. but hey to each its own Right.”

Though the comments were made on Scrappy’s page, the latter one caught Bambi’s attention. She decided to respond to clarify that they didn’t show their son’s face right away and that people needed to stop being so worried about kids that don’t belong to them.

“nah. We didn’t. But like you said … that’s none of your business,” she said. “Imagine being worried about someone else’s baby. Weird.”

I don’t always agree with Bambi about things — okay, so as a L&HH viewer, I usually don’t. However, I would have to agree that the entitlement people feel about seeing someone else’s baby is a bit odd. The criticism and confusion over that is something that I’ve noticed happens a lot these days. Love and Hip Hop New York stars Safaree Samuels and wife Erica Mena welcomed their daughter in February, and we have yet to even learn her name, let alone see her face, to the chagrin of some. Ciara hid baby Sienna for about a year before she introduced her to the world. We didn’t get to see Kerry Washington’s children, whom she’s notoriously private about, until someone leaked a photo of them at a family event for Twitter to see. And Halle Berry has spoken in the past about her desire to keep her children’s faces off of the Internet, even going as far as to fight to create legislation that would keep ravenous paparazzi from publishing photos of celebrity kids without parental consent.

“It’s my belief, and I’m not criticizing others who have different beliefs, that it’s my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can,” the actress once told a commenter critical of her hiding her children’s faces on Instagram. “When they grow and they’re of age and they want [to] share their images on the Internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me?”

And even everyday people encounter friends of the social media ilk who wonder why they show their baby only from the neck down. Why does it matter?

Social media has in many ways made people feel like they really know you. With that, it has also emboldened some to feel like they have a right to the parts of your life you speak on but may not show. If you’re going to tell us you’re pregnant and then that you had the baby, why can’t we see them and see them now?! Because there’s need for you to, of course.

In some cases, people have no plans on ever showing their children’s full faces online, as Berry said, in the hopes of protecting the privacy and security of their children. In others, people keep their babies hidden because they want to debut them on television or in magazine spreads as a business opportunity. And maybe, just maybe, they cover their faces or keep them offline entirely because that’s just what they’re comfortable doing and feel is in the best interest of their child. Whatever the reasoning behind the decision, if you look past your desire to oooh and awww over an adorable baby, you will agree it’s just not your business one way or the other what people decide to do, or not do, with their kids.

But this is Bambi and Scrappy we’re talking about. You see Emani, you see Breland, so chances are, at some point soon, you will likely see Xylo. There is no rush to need to see her now, and if you think there is, that is, indeed, “weird.”