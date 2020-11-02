Erica Dixon Revealed The Father Of Her Twins

From the minute Erica Dixon announced that she was pregnant with twin girls in 2019, the curious wanted to know who their father was. Though it’s no one’s business, Dixon has decided to reveal him.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta alum shared a photo of her brood on Halloween, all dressed as the Addams family. Dixon was Morticia, Emani dressed as Wednesday, and her partner played the role of Gomez. The twins were just dressed in spooky matching outfits. The image was posted in her Instagram Stories and was captured before deletion by TheYBF‘s Instagram page.

It was the first time we were able to clearly see her boyfriend, whom she wouldn’t name and has said in the past doesn’t have an Instagram. The twins definitely look a lot like their father.

Dixon gave glimpses at the twins’ father in the past. On his birthday she shared an obscured image of them with their dad at the pediatrician with the caption, “Happy Birthday daddy!”

Dixon also gave some deets about her partner. She has called him a “street dude” before, and revealed that like her, he is a vegan who doesn’t find vaccinations necessary.

“The twins father is vegan. He definitely is against the twins getting vaccinated,” she told The Jasmine Brand earlier this year. “I went vegan prior to my pregnancy and throughout as well…I did some research and asked questions as they saw their pediatrician…My research consisted of reading about both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it came to daycare and school, side effects, risks etc.”

We’ve also seen the couple on a family stroll earlier this year, though she showed him quickly:

Before all of that, she dealt with rumors about who the father of her girls was. Someone even threw out former Power star and singer Rotimi as an option. The two were briefly spotted together in December 2018, but that was the only connection people needed to speculate.

When a fan asked her if she was pregnant by him, she replied, “false info.” And when he was asked by a fan, the star said, “lol completely false.”

A lot of Dixon’s pregnancy journey was kept private. When she decided to open up about the fact that she was expecting, she was 15 weeks and trying to ensure that her girls were healthy first and foremost.

“Blessed beyond what I deserve,” she wrote while showing off her growing belly in February 2019. “Thank you all for keeping this private until we were ready to share. Thank you to @hopedahairologist who set up an amazing reveal and my closest friends and family who have been on this journey with me. The love and support has been more than appreciated. This has been a difficult yet rewarding journey for me with the sickness and scares but we’ve conquered and will continue to.”

The twin girls were born in May 2019.