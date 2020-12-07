Madamenoire Featured Video

Rapper Future got into it with the mother of his son at their child’s birthday party this past weekend, and it ended up spilling over to social media.

The former couple were on hand to celebrate son Prince Wilburn’s birthday, which was a Fortnite-themed bash. But things changed from a happy birthday to drama out of nowhere. Video from the event, which was eventually deleted by Mealy, showed her shouting and cursing at him outside the party. All this commotion happened, she claimed, because he allegedly cursed at their son.

“I don’t even do this but @Future you a real p—y you knew to hide and run when I came cause you don’t want this smoke b—h boy you ran from my kids p—y a– h-e!!” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Run like yo scary a– always do b—h!”

“Who TF tells a 8-year-old f–k him and he will shoot up his mom,” she continued. “N—a a real b—h.”

“Don’t come back begging like yo a– always do simp cause you dead to me after tonight,” she added.

Future and Mealy dated off-and-on for a number of years (reportedly starting in 2010) and welcomed Prince in 2012. They were last seen hanging out with one another in a possibly romantic way as recently as last year in February as rumors of him dating Lori Harvey began to spread. Prior to that, she said in 2018 she was moving on from him for good because he took her for granted after impregnating yet another woman. He is around seven or eight kids by now.

“I appreciate y’all stop tagging me and associating me with my son’s father and whatever he got going on. Let me make things crystal clear, I am not with him in no way and never will be again. I did my best and always loved unconditionally and been the sweetest girl I could be, even when I knew he didn’t deserve it,” she wrote

“This whole world calls me dumb, stupid, whatever but who cares? I have a genuine, unconditional, loving, forgiving heart. I am not mad, bitter, none of that,” she added. “I left and finally begin to realize my worth (long overdue).”

While things didn’t work out between them, the two seemingly had a good co-parenting relationship. She was one of the women he lauded for being a great parent on Mother’s Day earlier this past May.

“Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business,” he wrote on Twitter. “Happy Mother’s Day.”

However, it seems things have taken quite the turn, and it’s understandable if what she says happened is true. Future has not publicly responded to her claims.