“Protect Your Energy At All Costs” Future Explains Why He’s Keeping Relationship With Lori Harvey Private

Whether he’s dating a public figure or a woman he knew pre-fame, Future has had his fair share of public relationships. They’ve been topics of chronicled in his lyrics, have been cultural topics of discussion, and the ups and downs, in and outs of some of his relational woes have made more than a few headlines.

But this time, with Lori Harvey, he’s playing it a bit differently. While there are videos of the two of them together all over Instagram, neither one of them has confirmed an official relationship. And that’s very intentional.

Recently, in an interview with XXL, Future spoke about the decision to keep his romantic life private.

Lately you have been a bit public with your love life. What can you tell us about that?

Um, just taking my time with everything right now, life is good. I just want to take my time with everything.

Does it bother you, the public side of people wanting that information and people wanting to know that side of your life because you have been through celebrity relationships before?

It don’t bother me. It’s just, you know, what to give and you know what not to put out or whatever it is. You still try and find those different ways to keep it private but some way to give your fans little insights into what is going on in your life. You get the people in the world who want to know, so you open up a little bit, but you got to save majority for yourself and your partner.

Have you been good at that? Have you learned along the way about how best to share yourself with the public and how to hold back?

Just keeping that spark to yourself, man. Just keep that energy. You have to protect your energy at all costs.

