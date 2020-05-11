Future Surprisingly Celebrates Ciara And Most Of His Children’s Moms On Mother’s Day: “I’m Forever Grateful”

Could it be growth?

Rapper Future spent a part of the Mother’s Day holiday taking to social media to show love to the mothers of his children, or at least most of them.

The “Life Is Good” rapper got online on Sunday evening to share his appreciation for the mothers in his life, including former fiancée Ciara, to the surprise of many. The couple share son Future Zahir Wilburn.

“Happy Mother’s Day Ci,” he wrote. “Baby Future is Life, Preciate u.”

The 36-year-old also shouted out India J, the mother of his daughter Londyn. He said India is “such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u.”

He then celebrated ex-girlfriend Brittni Mealy, whom he has a son named Prince with. He publicly told her “your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business.”

He also showed love to the mother of his son Kash, who has has remain unidentified. Her choice to remain out of the public eye might be why he says she is a “real one” who is “Cut frm [sic] a different cloth!”

He then shouted out Joie Chavis, whom he shares son Hendrix with, also calling her a solid “Real one.”

“Thank u for being an incredible mom…u holding it down!” he wrote.

He also shouted out a girl named Paris, saying “Your mom deserve it!” It’s unclear though if Paris is another one of his children or a relative.

There didn’t seem to be a mention of the mother of Future’s oldest son, Jakobi Wilburn, whose name is Jessica Smith. The teen was recently in serious legal trouble over “gang-related activities.”

There also was no mention of Eliza Reign and Cindy Parker, the two women who have been suing the rapper for paternity. Cindy said her son was his and was suing Future until she dismissed her lawsuit in March, which The Blast reported pointed to a likely settlement. Eliza is still doing battle with the rapper over their daughter, a girl named Reign. Things got ugly, with her saying he was “lazy” in bed, and him accusing her of defamation and seeking a gag order, only for a judge to dismiss many of the claims in his lawsuit.

Despite who was included in his social media messages and who wasn’t, it is nice to see the rapper making an effort to give the women who take care of his many kids their props. This is especially true when it comes to his comments for Ciara. The two have had a contentious co-parenting relationship in the past, with him at one point publicly calling her out of her name and chastising her for having their son around Russell Wilson before he could meet the NFL star. Seems they may have finally been able to get to a peaceful place.