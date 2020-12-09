“I don’t want anything.”

“I don’t have room for one more thing in my home.”

“Please do not give me something that I have to find storage space for.”

These are the words every generous gift giver hates to hear. Gift-giving is supposed to be about putting thought into the present. It doesn’t feel very thoughtful to just give someone a wire transfer of money for the holidays. There are other gifts you can give that are technically money, but they at least show that you put some thought into the present. Think of how good it feels when somebody gives you a present that shows they took the time to think about you – your life, your hobbies, your goals, and even your struggles. They thought about your personality, likes, and dislikes. And when you unwrap it, it’s so clear, that this gift was bought just for you – to make your unique life brighter.

That’s the feeling you want to give as a gift-giver, but it gets tricky when everyone on your list insists they don’t have room for any more things. You should be grateful for the note because if they hadn’t given it, you might have given them something that went straight into storage (or the donation box). But now you’re stuck with what seems like a riddle: what gift is very meaningful, but takes up zero (or very little) space? We have some ideas.

A home organizer

If your loved one’s biggest concern is having less clutter, then what she really needs is to get organized. But, like many, the task of cleaning out the garage and finding a rightful place for everything keeps getting pushed to the wayside. Purchase her a visit from a home organizing company. Let someone else take on the task of organizing your friend’s home. Neat Method has providers across the US, and they offer virtual tutorials for those who don’t live near a Neat Method provider.