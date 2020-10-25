Disney Plus Will Be Bringing Us Another Black Princess In New Musical, ‘Sneakerella’

Disney is bringing us another Black prince and princess. Production has already began for an original Disney Plus movie titled Sneakerella. According to Deadline, the pop/hip-hop musical will take the theme of Cinderella and mix it with a urban love story set in New York City. Instead of there being a prince charming who sweeps a damsel in distress off her feet, the roles will be reversed.

In Sneakerella, a young man named El works as a stock boy in a sneaker store that once belonged to his later mother. He works under his stepfather and hostile stepbrothers who dampen his dreams to become a sneaker designer, but that doesn’t stop him from dreaming. He then crosses paths with Kira King, the daughter of a basketball legend who also has his one successful sneaker line. Once El and Kira meet, they form a bond over their love of sneakers and it pushes El to become the sneaker designer who knows he is destined to be.

“Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us,” Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel said according to Deadline. “Liz Allen’s unique vision, Lexi and Chosen’s amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages.”

The musical will star Chosen Jacobs as El, Lexi Underwood as Kira Kirg and retired NBA star John Salley as King’s father Darius King. The cast will also include Devyn Nekoda as El’s best friend Sami, Bryan Terrell Clark as El’s stepfather Trey, Juan Chioran as El’s neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar as Kira’s sister Liv and Kolton Stewart and Hayward Leach as El’s stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy.

Sneakerella will premiere in 2021.