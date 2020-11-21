Madamenoire Featured Video

Summer Walker has confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her first child after rumors began swirling. The “Girls Need Love Too” singer unveiled her baby bump on Instagram on November 20, 2020. After confirming that she is a soon-to-be mother, she also had a message for those who try to sneak a picture of her baby bump.

On her Instagram story for her second Insta account, she wrote:

“The next mf I catch tryna sneak a pic or vid of me & try to send it to a blog I’m whooping they a** respectfully,” she wrote. :Lmao this fame s*** ain’t for me bruh.”

She also sounded off in videos on her Instagram story, calling people who have been trying to sneak photos of her “hella disrespectful” and said she would rather people ask for photos instead of being sneaky.

“You know you can ask, right?” she said in the video. “You don’t have to like be a weirdo and a f******* creep and run behind counters and hide behind shelves and running through aisles and all types of weird a** s*** and alley-oops with the phone with your legs with the camera. You can just ask because I see you. I’ve caught like four motherf******. I think it’s really disrespectful. I think it’s hella disrespectful in the situation that I am in to be doing that but…you can just ask.”

What was also very disrespectful was the way her pregnancy was initially revealed. In case you didn’t know, the 24-year-old songbird’s pregnancy was revealed by one of the mothers of her boyfriend’s children. Walker is expecting her first child with on-and-off again boyfriend hip-hop producer London “London on da Track” Holmes.

In an Instagram post, a woman named Eboni broke the news.

“Summmerrr is pregggnantttt noun noun a boo boo,” she wrote on her Instagram story earlier this month. “I said what I said. Yeah, Summer pregnant by a n**** putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

Walker tried to hush the rumors after she was spotted with a baby bump on social media and denied being with child.

“Y’all weirdos,” she wrote on Instagram. “Who demands a stranger to tell y’all if they pregnant[?],” she wrote. “lol and what kind of creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. And the answer is no b****. I’m bloated but y’all weird.”

See her pregnancy announcement below.