Lori Harvey Opens Up About Her Equestrian Career, A Brutal Injury & Media Rumors In A Rare Interview

1 hour ago  |  
By Veronica Wells
Official Revolt Summit After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The women of “The Real,” made a very strong point a couple of weeks ago. For all of the rumors and speculation surrounding Lori Harvey, many of us don’t even know what her voice sounds like. Personally, I’d never heard it. I don’t know anything about her other than the men she may or may not have been connected to, romantically.

But recently, Lori, who is a brand ambassador for fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, sat down with the host of their podcast, Nat O’Leary to discuss quite a few things. Given that she’s not known for doing interviews, it was interesting to learn more about her life.

Check out the interesting bits on the following pages.

